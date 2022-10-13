Qatar Airways hires 10,000 people ahead of FIFA World Cup, accepts Indian applications!

Due to a 200 percent increase in passenger traffic, Qatar Airways has recovered from a $4 billion loss during the epidemic to post a $1.5 billion profit in FY22. Despite the carrier suffering from cancelled flights and a 30% increase in baggage claims, its CEO pointed the finger at the remote work period, when individuals were accustomed to earning simple money from home. Since more soccer fans are anticipated to go to Qatar as a result of the FIFA World Cup, the country’s main airline is employing 10,000 personnel, including Indian nationals.

Upping the ante for the big game;

Qatar Airways started taking applications for several departments including aviation services, catering, and duty-free last month with the goal of increasing its staff from 45,000 to 55,000. Qatar Airways’ recruitment drive in India has also centred on filling roles that improve the entire customer experience. The airline, which has overtaken Singapore Airlines as the top carrier in the world, is also employing Filipinos as cabin crew, lounge personnel, and customer service managers.

More focus on Doha;

The current effort to increase its staff is a significant change from 2021, when layoffs caused the headcount to drop to 37,000. In addition to recruiting more people, Qatar Airways will also change 70% of its schedule to concentrate on Doha, so anticipate cancelled flights and less frequency at other locations. The airline, along with hotels and other industries in the gulf nation, is preparing for more than a million tourists during the FIFA World Cup.

Things to be aware of;

Although working for Qatar Airways is a desirable opportunity, the airline has been charged with much more than simply accusing employees of being lazy because of remote work. Pilots at the carrier have reportedly faced litigation and job layoffs after voicing their concerns on social media, according to stories from earlier this year.