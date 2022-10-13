To allow sale of firecrackers during Diwali, CM Stalin writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, wrote to Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, requesting with him to allow the sale of firecrackers in accordance with the legal restrictions on Diwali in the capital.

According to CM Stalin, the selling of firecrackers over the Diwali holiday accounts for 70% of Sivakasi’s annual earnings in Tamil Nadu. More than 6.5 lakh families, both directly and indirectly, rely on the firecracker business for their livelihood in the city of Sivakasi, which is located in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.

On September 7, the Delhi government banned the use, storage, sale, and production of all firecrackers. Fireworks are prohibited until January 1, 2023. Notably, on October 10, the Supreme Court refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi.

‘We will not lift the ban on firecrackers in the National Capital Region. Our order is very clear,’ the top court said.