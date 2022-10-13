Vadakkencherry KSRTC- Tourist bus clash: Kerala govt announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of deceased

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each for the next of kin of the deceased. The state cabinet meeting held here took a decision regarding this.

Nine people including five students were killed after a tourist bus carrying students crashed into a KSRTC bust at Mangalam near Vadakkencherry in Palakkad on October 5. Over 40 people were injured in the accident. The horrific road accident occurred after the tourist bus rear-ended into the KSRTC bus. The tourist bus carrying students and teachers of the Baselios Vidyanikethan School in Ernakulam was headed to Ooty from Ernakulam, while the KSRTC bus was on its way to Coimbatore. The deceased include five students, one teacher and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family of the deceased a day after the tragedy. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 from PMNRF, informed the PM’s office.