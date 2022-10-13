WHO and ECDC predict another ‘COVID wave’ for Europe!

According to the World Health Organization and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), a second wave of COVID-19 infections may have started in Europe as cases start to spread over the continent. Hans Kluge, the head of WHO for Europe, and Andrea Ammon, the director of the ECDC, stated in a joint statement that ‘even if we are not where we were a year ago, it is apparent that the COVID-19 epidemic is still not ended’.

A new wave of infections may have started, according to signs that are regrettably increasing throughout Europe. According to WHO’s regional statistics, only Europe had an increase in COVID-19 cases in the week ending October 2, with an 8% week-to-week increase. The adoption of booster shots in the area will probably be constrained, according to public health experts, because of vaccination weariness and uncertainty about the available vaccines.

The WHO and ECDC stated that millions of people in Europe are still unvaccinated against COVID-19. They advised European nations to give the COVID-19 and flu vaccinations in advance of a predicted rise in seasonal influenza incidence. The WHO and ECDC stated that there was ‘no time to waste’ and advised vulnerable populations, such as those over 60, expecting mothers, and those who have co-morbidities, to receive both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.