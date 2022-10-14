At Chennai airport, gold worth Rs. 1.25 crore seized

At the Chennai airport on Tuesday, customs officers seized 2.8 kilogramme of gold worth Rs. 1.25 crore and electronic items worth Rs. 14 lakh.

Three men who had just arrived from Dubai were arrested by customs officials on October 11 based on particular inputs. They searched each person and found three gold cut bits, each weighing 240 grammes, hidden inside the inner pockets of their pants.

‘On search of their check-in-baggage, 66 gold moulds, 22 on each person, total weighing 2.605 kg were found concealed in the Apple AirPods Pro brought by them. Further, assorted electronic goods valued at Rs 14 lakh were also recovered,’ reads an official statement.

In accordance with the 1962 Customs Act, three passengers had their possessions and gold taken away. More research is underway.