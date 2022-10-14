Chennai police arrested stalker for killing college student by pushing her before moving train

A man has been arrested by police after it was claimed that he killed a 20-year-old college student on Thursday morning at the St. Thomas Mount train station by pushing her in front of a moving train. The victim, Sathya, a resident of Adambakkam and a second-year BCom student at a private university in the city, had apparently being stalked by the accused, Sathish.

Sathish had stopped to chat with her on Thursday when they got into a fight at Saint Thomas Mount train station. Sathish is accused of pushing Sathya in front of a moving train in a split second. Sathya was found dead on the track with her head smashed into pieces before the stunned commuters had a chance to react.

After the incident, Sathish left the location. But seven special teams were formed to arrest him, and he was taken into custody. Manickam, Sathya’s father, was hospitalised after learning of his daughter’s death because he was suffering chest pain, but he later died from a heart attack.