Emirates Airlines issues new advisory for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has issued an advisory for passengers. The flag carrier of Dubai urged all passengers to arrive to the airport up to 3 hours before their flight. The advisory was issued due to heavy rush in airports.

The air carrier urged passengers to download the Emirates app on their mobile phone to get flight details. All passengers can check-in online 48 hours ahead of their flight using the online check-in option on the Emirates website. They can select a seat and preferred meal, and take advantage of any last-minute upgrade options. At the airport, it’s easy to drop bags at the dedicated baggage drop desks and download a digital boarding pass.