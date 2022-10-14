Emirates Airlines to launch Airbus A380 on this route

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has decided to deploy Airbus A380 on Narita-Dubai route. The flight service will be upgraded from November 15.

Also Read: Dubai authority introduces uniform working hours for vehicle testing centres

Emirates’ flight EK318 from Dubai will depart at 2:55pm and arrive in Narita at 17:20pm. The return flight EK319 from Narita will depart at 22:30pm and arrive in Dubai at 5:30am the following day. All times are local. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.