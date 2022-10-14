Indian student 11 times stabbed in Sydney, suspecting racial attack

An Indian PhD student at the University of South Wales in Sydney has reportedly been stabbed 11 times by an unknown assailant in a possible case of racial attack. His family stated the accident occurred in the first week of October and posted a request for help from the government on social media. Kavya Garg, who identified himself as the brother of 28-year-old student Shubham Garg, requested an emergency visa so that family members might travel to Sydney to take care of Shubham, tagging Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

‘My brother is going through multiple operations and doctor said that infection is spreading in body. Requesting @narendramodi for urgent help on this matter,’ on Thursday, Kavya Garg tweeted.

Support has been flowing from a number of sources, notably Congressmen Manish Tewari, who has asked Jaishankar for help. Yadu Singh, a well-known Australian doctor of Indian descent, reached out to Australia’s high commissioner to India and provided help to Shubham Garg’s family.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack and has been charged with ‘one count of attempted murder,’ according to an Australian media report. Several stab wounds were sustained on Shubham Garg’s face, chest, and abdomen. According to the police, ‘we can confirm the men are NOT believed to have known each other before to the incident.’

When Shubham Garg refused to give him any money, the attacker stabbed repeatedly him before fleeing.