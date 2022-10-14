Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher as Asian stocks ended a five-day losing streak following a recovery in Wall Street shares. BSE Sensex climbed 684.64 points or 1.20% to end at 57,919.97. NSE Nifty advanced 171.35 points or 1.01% to close at 17,185.70. About 1757 shares have advanced, 1591 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged in the Indian share market.

The top gainers in the market were Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC, UPL and HCL Tech. The top losers in the market were ONGC, M&M, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries.Among sectors, bank, capital goods, healthcare and IT ended higher and metal, power and realty indices settled down.