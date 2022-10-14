TCS employees asked to show medical records like diagnosis and treatment if they want to continue working from home

By December 2022, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) intends to resume its work from office (WFO) model. Employees must physically attend work three times each week in the hybrid approach that it is now using.

However, for the time being, those who want to work entirely from home can do so by presenting the necessary medical documentation. Following sufficient certifications from TCS’s own doctors, it would be conceivable.

The Times of India reports that in order to continue working from home, employees must present medical records, including diagnosis, treatment, and medical certificates. Emails reviewed by publications indicate that working entirely from home is ‘not recommended’. On October 10, the new rule is said to go into effect.

In one of the emails, HR said, ‘Any non-compliance on or after 10 October 2022 will be viewed seriously, and administrative measures including placing you on leave may be applied.’

Employees with a medical clearance may nevertheless need to work from the office due to ‘business reasons,’ the article notes. Employee attendance is monitored by the employer, and those who don’t show up at least three times per week are asked to get rostered.

Further discussing the WFO new guideline, the newspaper citing a TCS representative observes, ‘We have been urging our employees to spend a few days a week back in the office. Many of our staff already do this to some extent. We have always prioritised associate wellbeing and have solid procedures in place to support our associates as needed.’