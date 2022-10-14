‘Threats force Princess to leave student home’; Princess of Orange under heightened security!

According to her parents and the Dutch news agency ANP, Catharina-Amalia, the crown princess of the Netherlands, is guarded more closely owing to worries that she would be a target of criminals. When visiting Sweden on a state visit with her spouse King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima was quoted as stating, ‘She can scarcely leave the home’.

Amalia, the 18-year-old heir to the Dutch throne, has relocated back to Huis ten Bosch royal castle in The Hague after beginning her studies at the University of Amsterdam last month after enrolling there. The royal pair stated they were obliged to do this out of fear for Amalia’s safety.

The princess, formally known as Princess of Orange, was reportedly placed under increased protection last month as a result of worries that criminal groups would plan to abduct or harm her. This was according to multiple Dutch media reports. Both the Dutch Secret Service and the Police have declined to comment on the security measures surrounding the Royal House. Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, said he was unable to elaborate on the specifics of the threats on Thursday night.

Prior to being forced to return home, Princess Amalia began her studies in politics and economics last month and was residing in a rental she shared with three other students in Amsterdam. For her, in the first place, this is sad news, Rutte told the media. ‘ Everyone engaged is making every effort to keep her safe. She finds the repercussions to be very challenging’, Maxima said as reported by ANP. She does not have the same student life as others.