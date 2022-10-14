Two PFI offices in Coimbatore sealed by revenue officials

Two offices of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were sealed by Coimbatore Revenue officers on Friday. Recent developments follow the Central Government’s five-year ‘unlawful association’ ban on the Muslim political organisation and its eight affiliates under the 1967 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Despite the fact that all PFI offices operating across the nation were shut down as a result of the ban by the Central government, the two offices—located in Kottaimedu in Ukkadam and Vincent road—were sealed today by officials from the revenue department.

After the PFI offices were closed down, heavy police units were stationed in the region to preserve the city’s law and order. This occurs the day after the Mengaluru Police conducted raids on the homes of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists in the city and its environs on Thursday. Reports state that during the raids in Panambur, Surathkal, Ullal, and other suburban locations, the police detained a few activists.

Prior to the nationwide ban placed on the Muslim radical organisation on September 28, a massive crackdown by police forces in many states of the nation resulted in the detention or arrest of several accused PFI activists.

In states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and others, a large number of PFI activists have been detained and arrested.

At least 14 PFI activists filed a petition with the Delhi High Court earlier this week, claiming they had been wrongfully detained and asking for their release and compensation.