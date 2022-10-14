Woman arrested from Noida in connection with cop’s Killing during Delhi riots

According to a top officer on Friday, a 27-year-old woman who is accused of murdering Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots was arrested in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Lal, the then Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma and then ACP Gokalpuri Anuj Kumar also got serious injuries, police said, adding fifty other cops were also among the injured.

Technical surveillance revealed that the accused’s mobile number was not in use, but a thorough analysis of the call records revealed that one of her close relatives’ mobile numbers had been constantly calling the Noida customer service number, which raised suspicion, according to a senior police officer.

A trap was set on Thursday close to the Cogent building in Sector 63 of Noida. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain, the woman, a Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura resident, was arrested about 5.30 pm.

She confessed to the crime and told police that she had participated actively in protests against CAA/NRC during the riots in February 2020.

She ran away from her house and has been staying in various rented houses ever since. According to the DCP, she got married during this time and later got a job as a representative of customer service at a Noida-based company.

She went on to say that she never used her mobile phone and only made calls through the internet using applications. According to investigators, she had been calling her family members and relatives using the customer service number. Police stated that she was designated an offender on September 5, 2020, with a reward of Rs 50,000.

According to police, Head Constable Lal, who was suffering from minor fever and was told to take rest by his colleagues, joined duty in view of the high tension in the region.