Another targeted killing in Kashmir’s Shopian; Kashmiri Pandit shot dead

Shopian: A civilian succumbed to his injuries after terrorists opened fire at Chowdari Gund in Shopian on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit. The injured was shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead.

‘Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed’, the Jammu Kashmir police said. The area has been cordoned off and a search was in progress, the police further said.

This comes barely a couple of months after another Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Shopian district. His brother was also injured in the firing. The victim was identified as Sunil Kumar. His brother Pintu Kumar was injured in the attack that happened on August 16.

The August attack was claimed by ‘Kashmir Freedom Fighters’, an offshoot of Al Badr, in a statement that said that the Pandit brothers had been targeted for encouraging people to take part in the ‘Tiranga rallies’ in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations. The killing triggered a wave of protests by the minority community. Kashmiri Pandits held demonstrations during which they raised slogans under the central government and questioned if they brought them back to the Valley to get killed.