Applicants seeking ‘government jobs’ do not need an OBC or EWS certificate; Details here…

Applicants from the restricted category will now be able to apply for government positions even if they do not have an OBC/MBC/EWS certificate, according to a proposal that was accepted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to a statement released on Saturday, individuals who are members of the other backward class (OBC), most backward class (MBC), or economically weaker section (EWS) may submit an affidavit in lieu of a caste certificate when applying for jobs.

‘This decision will help several applicants who participated in the different recruitment exams held this year’, it was said. According to the January 20th circular, candidates for the reserved category had to have the certificate granted by the appropriate authorities before the deadline for submitting their applications.

Despite the fact that the vacancies for the Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Examination-2021, Junior Engineer Direct Recruitment Examination-2022, and Patwar Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 were announced prior to January 20, 2022, it said there were questions regarding the circular’s compliance.