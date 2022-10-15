Arrested Trinamool leader’s relative’s houses raided by ED in Bengal

This morning, the Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s relative’s office in Salt Lake, Kolkata, was raided by the Enforcement Directorate. Nearly two hours passed during the raid.

According to sources who spoke to India Today TV, Tapas Kumar Mondal is the owner of the property, which is registered under the name Minerva Educational and Welfare Society. People near the office were questioned by ED officials.

Meanwhile, income tax officials searched Tapas Mondal’s home, the Kamakhya Institute of Education, and the Kamakhaya Balak Ashram, an NGO located in Barasat’s Badu.

According to reports, Mondal is involved in the Bengal teachers’ scam. The locals claim that Mondal is connected to many institutions and would offer fake certificates for money.

Central investigative agencies have made a number of arrests in relation to the Bengal teachers’ scam, including that of Partha Chatterjee, a former minister of Bengal, and Anubrata Mondal, another leader.