Body of Student found in drain near Noida college; 5 students charged

A 21-year-old private university student’s body was found in a drain near to the university in Greater Noida, according to the police, who also stated they have identified the five students they accuse of killing him. The five students are accused of killing Galgotias University student Yashashvi Raj, according to the family of the victim.

The post-mortem report is what the cops claimed they are awaiting. On October 12, Yashashvi Raj went out with two of his university friends, and the family reported to the police that he never returned. Then a police complaint was filed.

An unidentified body was found in a drain about 500 metres from the university, according to information received today, according to Greater Noida police official Vishal Pandey. He said that the family had identified the body.