BTS will host a free concert to support South Korea’s quest for the World Expo

Four months after announcing they were taking a sabbatical from group activities, the K-pop mega-band BTS will reunite on Saturday to perform a free concert in Busan in support of South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo.

The concert, dubbed ‘BTS Yet To Come> in BUSAN,’ and other associated events are anticipated to draw some 100,000 fans from all over the world to Busan, according to the local government.

Despite holding fewer performances during the pandemic, the global megastars are credited with contributing billions to the South Korean economy, and their label saw a rise in income.

The event is being held in the wake of the septet’s shocking revelation in June that they would be taking a sabbatical from one another to work on solo projects.

The celebrities were chosen by the government to serve as the official ambassadors for Busan’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030 about a month after that announcement.