Greenwood of Manchester United accused with attempted rape and assault

Mason Greenwood, a soccer player for Manchester United, was charged on Saturday with attempted rape, controlling behaviour, and assault, according to British prosecutors.

The 21-year-old was detained in January after a lady shared social media photographs and videos detailing instances of physical abuse.

Mason Greenwood, 21, has been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault resulting in actual bodily harm, according to a statement from prosecutor Janet Potter.

‘The same complainant is involved in all three counts.’

Greenwood, who has been placed on indefinite suspension by his club pending the investigation, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Greater Manchester.

At no point have Greenwood or his aides responded to the accusations levelled against him.

Potter stated, ‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all parties that the defendant is the subject of ongoing criminal proceedings and has a right to a fair trial.’