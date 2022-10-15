Gulf based air carrier announces discounted flight tickets to this Indian city

Muscat: Low- budget airline based in Oman, Salam Air has announced new flight services from Muscat. The air carrier is now offering discounted flight tickets to passengers to 2 cities.

Salam Air has announced promotional fares to 2 destinations – 1 in India and other in Europe. The airline is offering flight tickets to Prague, the capital of Czech Republic, for as low as OMR 22. The promotional one-way fares are on offer with terms and conditions and are valid from October 21-28. It is also offering flight tickets to Trivandrum in Kerala for also OMR 22. The promotional offer is for a limited time.

Salam Air is the first low-cost carrier based in Oman. The airline was established in 2016. It is also the first operator in Oman to introduce the Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The current fleet consists of six A320neo and two A321.