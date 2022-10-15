IFS Officer warns people about CYBER-FRAUD; shares photos of fake job offer!

The Indian government has made various steps to raise public awareness of cybercrime cases and has urged citizens to be vigilant of scams in light of the country’s growing number of cases. These traps are typically set to entice unsuspecting victims and defraud them of their money or private information. Job offers through chats and emails with an alluring package are one such hoax that many have encountered. While some are able to recognise the bogus texts, some still succumb and are duped.

Parveen Kaswan, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, recently tweeted a screenshot of a message that was identical to the one he had received on Twitter in an effort to spread awareness of the issue. In the image posted on Tuesday, Paswan is holding a job offer that pays Rs 9,700 per month. The tweet continues, ‘Your resume is examined in our firm and the remuneration is Rs 9700,’ and ends with a link directing the visitor to the company’s website for more information.

In addition, he offered a word of warning in another tweet, writing, ‘Dear friends, these days many scammers or organisations keep sending these sorts of SMS and Emails. Avoid responding or clicking the links. Data theft, hacking, or financial fraud may result from it. Be careful’. Notably, it appears to be a phishing effort to con individuals, as is clear from the provided screenshot.

Since then, the post has drawn a lot of attention as individuals have recounted their own experiences with similar remarks in the comment area. Additionally, some sent screenshots of such messages they had received on their mobile devices. However, several made jokes about these offers and then advised the IFS officer to click the offered link and take the position. More than 4,000 people have already liked and commented on the tweet.