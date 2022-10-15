India raises concerns with Canada over the ‘Khalistan referendum’!

On Friday, India said that it had informed Canada of its worries over some anti-Indian groups who planned to hold a phoney vote there on their desire for Khalistan. Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry, told the news agency PTI that India has discussed the issue with both the Canadian embassy in India and the Canadian government in Ottawa.

‘It is widely known what we think about the fictitious referendum put out by the anti-India group. The Canadian government has been told about it. We already made this information public’, explained Bagchi. He was responding to an inquiry about the matter.

‘Our worries over the upcoming referendum phase as well as in Canada have been brought up with the Canadian High Commission here in Delhi. Both in New Delhi and Ottawa, we will continue to discuss this subject’, he stated. The alleged referendum has been suggested on November 6 in Mississauga, close to Toronto, by the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). On September 18, Brampton hosted the first of these training sessions.