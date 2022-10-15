India says, Misinformation hallmark of Global Hunger Index

The Global Hunger Index appears to be marked by misinformation, according to India, a day after it was ranked 107th on the index, behind its neighbours Bangladesh, Pakistan, and crisis-stricken Sri Lanka.

‘A consistent effort is yet again visible to taint India’s image as a nation that does not fulfill the food security and nutritional requirements of its population. Misinformation seems to be the hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index,’ India said in a statement.

‘The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues. Three out of the four indicators are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population,’ the statement read.

India also noted out that the Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population estimate, the fourth and most significant indicator, is based on a study with a very small sample size of only 3,000 people.

‘The report is not only disconnected from ground reality, but also chooses to deliberately ignore efforts made by the government to ensure food security for the population, especially during the Covid Pandemic,’ India said.

The Global Hunger Index is a method for assessing and tracking hunger on a global, region, and national level. In the rankings for 2021, India came in at number 101.