India stands behind Pakistan and Nepal in Global Hunger Index

New Delhi: India has slipped down to 107th position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022. India now stands behind Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. 121 countries are included in the GHI 2022. In 2021, India was ranked 101 out of 116 countries.

India’s GHI score has also decelerated – from 38.8 in 2000 to the range of 28.2 – 29.1 between 2014 and 2022. According to GHI, a score less than 9.9 is considered ‘low’, 10-19.9 is ‘moderate’, 20-34.9 is ‘serious’, 35-49.9 is ‘alarming’, and above 50 is ‘extremely alarming’.

Also Read: ISRO’s heaviest rocket LVM3 to launch 36 satellites

17 countries, including China, Turkey, and Kuwait, shared the top rank. These countries have a GHI score of less than 5. Nepal is ranked 81, Pakistan (99), Sri Lanka (64) and Bangladesh (84). Yemen is ranked in the lowest position.

Global Hunger Index is prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe. The GHI score is calculated on 4 indicators — undernourishment; child wasting (the share of children under the age of 5 who are wasted i.e who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition); child stunting (children under the age of 5 who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition) and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of 5).