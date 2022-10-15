India’s overall exports surge by 10.24%

New Delhi: The total exports from the country reached at $61.10 billion in September. The overall exports grew by 10.24% over the same period last year. Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed this.

The overall imports in September 2022 are estimated to be $76.26 billion. The imports reported a positive growth of 10.73% over the month of September last year. Country’s overall exports combining Merchandise and Services during April to September this year are estimated to be $382.31 billion. It witnessed a positive growth of around 21% over the same period last year. The overall imports during this period are estimated to be $469.47 billion showing a positive growth of 37.77% over the same period last year.

The merchandise exports in September 2022 were $35.45 billion. It was at $33.81 billion in September 2021, dollar. The merchandise exports reported a positive growth of 4.82%. The merchandise imports during the period were $61.16 billion which is an increase of 8.66% over imports of $56.29 billion in September last year.

The merchandise trade deficit in last month was estimated at $25.71 billion. It was at $22.47 billion in the same month of last year. Trade deficit increased by 14.42%.