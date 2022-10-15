In Italy, a musician who was having brain surgery played the saxophone during the entire nine-hour procedure. At the Paideia International Hospital in Rome, a 35-year-old patient by the name of GZ was undergoing surgery. He was shortly allowed to leave the hospital.

According to a hospital press statement, the patient was kept awake so that the medical staff could make sure they weren’t endangering his brain functions. Each brain is unique, just like each individual, according to neurosurgeon and surgery leader Dr. Christian Brogna.

The surgeon said, ‘Awake surgery allows for extremely precise mapping of the neural networks that underpin the different brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, and counting during operation.’

The CBS, Dr. Brogna oversaw a highly skilled 10-person multinational team that used cutting-edge technologies for the treatment.

GZ informed the medical staff about his musical talent before the procedure, and this information was helpful since it allowed the team to map various brain functions.

Throughout the nine-hour procedure, GZ played the Italian national anthem as well as the theme tune from the 1970 film ‘Love Story.’

Dr. Brogna stated in a press release that the objective of awake surgery is to remove a brain tumour or vascular abnormality, such as cavernomas, from a specific location of the brain while maintaining the patient’s quality of life.

GZ claimed in a statement that he experienced calmness rather than fear throughout his brain surgery.

The CBS, Brogna expressed his pride in his patient’s ability to resume his normal life as well as in the fact that each operation advances medical knowledge in this field.