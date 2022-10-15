Recommendations of timeless books from the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

The former Indian president Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam’s birthday is on October 15. On this day, India honours the statesman and aeronautical scientist for his numerous services to society.

From 2002 until 2007, he presided as India’s 11th president, earning him the moniker’People’s President.’ After serving his term, he quickly went back to his previous life of teaching, writing, and public service. He was well renowned for his passion for reading, and many people thought that his over 2500-book collection, which he cherished and frequently recommended, was his most valuable item.

If you, too, are a bibliophile and need some recommendations of timeless books from the man known as the Missile Man of India. Read on!

Tiya: A Parrot’s Journey Home by Samarpan

In a DNA interview, Dr. Kalam suggested this book. The narrative centres on a parrot named Tiya, whose tranquil existence is upended and destroyed when an unidentified voice commands him to leave his home. The narrative of the book details Tiya’s travels through unfamiliar landscapes and his encounters with other sentient entities.

Tiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural

One of Tamil literature’s and philosophy’s finest works of all time is Thirukkural. It is a collection of couplets that offers advice on how to overcome challenges in life and addresses topics in the political, spiritual, domestic, and social realms.

Light from Many Lamps by Lillian Eichler Watso

Dr Kalam found this book in an old second-hand store and he once shared that picking it up was a life-changing moment for him. It later became his ‘guiding light’ when he felt low. He often quoted lines from this book in his lectures and speeches.

Man the Unknown, Alexis Carrel

Alexis Carrel, a scientist who won the Nobel Prize, is the author of this book, which is especially motivating for individuals who want to pursue careers in medicine. It emphasises how crucial it is to have a healthy mind because a healthy body supports a healthy mind.

The Power, Rhonda Byrne

This book covers the subjects of authority, riches, self-belief, love, and life’s goals. It advises the reader to focus on pleasant memories rather than regrettable events in the past in order to generate beneficial changes.

If you wish to read some books written by Dr Kalam himself, here’s a list: