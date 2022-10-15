Robbie Coltrane, better known as the loveable Hagrid from Harry Potter movies has passed away

According to his agent, Robbie Coltrane, best known as the endearing Hagrid from the Harry Potter films, has passed away. The age of Robbie Coltrane was 72. In a statement, his representative Belinda Wright stated that he passed away in a Scottish hospital close to Falkirk.

‘For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,’ Wright said in the statement as quoted by the BBC.

‘He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.’

In the James Bond films ‘Goldeneye’ and ‘The World Is Not Enough,’ Coltrane played major parts. He also appeared in the ITV cracker detective drama.

He debuted as an actor in the 1979 television series ‘Play for Today.’ But it was his part in the BBC comedy series ‘A Kick Up the Eighties’ that made him famous.

However, to younger generations, he was known as Hagrid, who was like a protective angel to Harry Potter.