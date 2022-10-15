Turkey coal mine blast leaves 25 dead and hundreds trapped.

According to the BBC, 25 people were murdered in a coal mine explosion in Turkey’s northern Bartin region, and dozens more were still trapped. The factory in Amasra, which is near the Black Sea, had the explosion on Friday.

The health minister, Fahrettin Koca, reported that 11 individuals had been saved and were receiving medical care. About 110 individuals were working in the mine at the time of the explosion, nearly half of them 300 metres underground.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told Reuters that ‘a preliminary analysis suggested that the explosion was likely caused by firedamp- a reference to flammable gases common in coal mines.’

Images showed a sizable crowd of worried people swarming a damaged white structure close to the pit’s entrance in search of their friends and loved ones. The explosion happened at about 1515 GMT, 300 metres (985 feet) below the mine’s entrance, said the Bartin governor’s office. State-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises is the owner of the mine.

The explosion’s cause will be looked examined, said the Bartin prosecutor’s office.

