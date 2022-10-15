US President Joe Biden reiterated his support for Iran protests and said he stands with the citizens

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for the Iranian protesters on Friday (October 14) and stated that he stands with the people. The mass protests are the biggest wave of demonstrations in Iran in years.

The death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was held by Iran’s morality police for wearing ‘improper’ clothing, has sparked protests.

He addressed a crowd of protesters brandishing ‘Free Iran’ signs who had assembled at a college in Irvine, California, saying, ‘I want you to know that we stand with the citizens, the heroic women of Iran.’

What it awakened in Iran astounded me. Something was roused by it that I don’t believe will be quieted for a very, very long time,’ Biden stated.

Death took place for Mahsa Amini on September 16. Iran Human Rights, an organisation with headquarters in Oslo, claims that since then, over 100 people have died.

Despite what Amnesty International referred to as a ‘unrelenting savage repression’ that included a ‘all-out attack on young protestors’ and resulted in the deaths of at least 23 children, the disturbance has persisted.

Prior to delivering a speech on reducing expenses for American families in Irvine, a city close to Los Angeles with a sizable Persian community, Biden briefly discussed the protests in Iran.