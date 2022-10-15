Vivek Agnihotri’s jab, ‘Like to know thoughts of Justice Dhulia on…,’

In the most recent split decision of the Supreme Court, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia disapproved of the Hijab ban in Karnataka, and this decision drew the wrath of a portion on social media that also included his brother, the director Tigmanshu Dhulia. Director Vivek Agnihotri published a report on the Swiss government’s intention to penalise those who violate the ban on burqas with 1,000 dollars on Friday. Agnihotri, mocking the Supreme Court justice, remarked that he was interested in Justice Dhulia’s opinions on this ‘international Islamophobic conspiracy against the burqa.’

In his ruling on the hijab controversy, Sudhanshu Dhulia stated that it is a matter of personal preference and that the question of whether a girl’s life is improved if she is denied an education due to the hijab needs to be answered. He also brought up the subject of privacy.

‘By requesting the girls to take off their hijab before they enter the school gates, it first a violation of their privacy, next it is an attack on their dignity, and then it is ultimately a denial to them of secular education,’ Justice Dhulia wrote in a separate 73-page verdict.

On the other side, Justice Hemant Gupta supported the prohibition and said that the Karnataka government has the authority to make such restrictions for its educational institutions. According to the Constitution’s definition of secularism, religion cannot be entwined with any of the state’s secular activities, he said.