‘We have 3 wives and respect them all, but Hindus…’: AIMIM leader sparks row!

Shaukat Ali, the state president of the AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh, made a provocative remark about Hindu marriage while speaking to an audience there. ‘People claim that we have had three marriages. In our community, even if we have two marriages, we respect both of the spouses; nevertheless, you (Hindus) only marry once and have three mistresses, showing no regard for either your wife or the mistress. However, if we have two marriages, we treat them respectfully and list the names of our kids on the ration card as well,’ he said.

The state president of AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh also discussed the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Hijab prohibition, stating that ‘Hindutva will not decide who will wear what in the country, but the constitution will’. The Constitution, not Hindutva, will determine what people wear in the nation. However, by bringing up such concerns, the BJP is attempting to split the nation, according to Shaukat Ali. The leader accused the BJP of targeting Muslims. ‘ We are being affected by issues like Madrassa, lynching, waqf, and hijab because we are an easy target. Muslim problems are raised when the BJP is weak’.

A two-judge Supreme Court panel heard appeals of the Karnataka High Court’s decision to uphold the state’s prohibition on hijabs in educational institutions on Thursday and issued a divided decision. However, the ruling of the Karnataka High Court is not being suspended by the Supreme Court. In order to form a new bench, the petition has now been forwarded to Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit. The CJI may choose to have three judges or more on the new bench. Thus, as of this writing, the government notification is still in effect, and the Karnataka government is not required to amend any school policy.