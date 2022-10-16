3 scholarship programmes to apply in October-November

Scholarships are quite helpful, especially for deserving or talented students who don’t have a good financial foundation.

Scholarships might be general or tailored to a certain sex, grade level, or age. For students who had lost either one or both of their parents to the pandemic, a number of excellent scholarship and fellowship programmes were formed both during and after Covid-19.

Here are three scholarships you can check out and apply for within October-November:

1. LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022

LIC HFL invites applications from post-graduation students to support them in continuing their education. The scholarship is meant for those students who belong to low-income and crisis-ridden families.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian students who are currently studying in post-graduation programmes (in the academic year 2022-23).

Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their previous qualifying examination.

The annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to INR 20,000

Last date to apply: 31-10-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/it/LHVP2

2. KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022

The Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022 from Class 12 passed girl students who have received more than 75% and whose annual family income is less than or equivalent to INR 3,20,000 under the CSR Project on Education and Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies.

The award intends to assist deserving female students from disadvantaged socioeconomic groups in pursuing professional graduate programmes at renowned institutions and colleges.

Eligibility:

Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to 1st year graduation programmes in professional courses from institutes of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) can apply. Professional courses include professional graduation courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored more than 75% marks in their Class 12 board examinations.

Annual family income must be INR 3,20,000 or less from all sources.

Prizes and rewards: Up to INR 1.5 lakh* per year

Last date to apply: 30-11-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/it/KKGS12

3. HDFC BADHTE KADAM SCHOLARSHIP 2022-23

High-achieving students from disadvantaged families can get financial aid through the HDFC Badhte Kadam Scholarship to continue and complete their studies.

Eligibility: