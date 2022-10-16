DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

9 day leave for private school students announced in Abu Dhabi

Oct 16, 2022, 12:35 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: A 9-day leave for private school students announced in Abu Dhabi. Students studying in the private schools in the emirate will have their mid-term break from October 17 to October 23. Schools will resume on Monday, October 24.

Education authority urged students to use this time to take a step back and review their academic progress. Teachers have also been advised to determine the academic level of each student and to support those falling behind.

