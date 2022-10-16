A MSU panel advises student rustication in response to a video of a ‘liquor party.’

A university investigation committee has recommended rusticating those who are staying in the hostel and suspending 12 students for a total of six months following the appearance on social media of what appears to be a video of MS University students having a party with alcohol at the dorm. The committee presented its suggestions to the syndicate under the direction of Professor Hari Kataria, dean of the faculty of science.

Around 12 students are allegedly seen in the video making non-vegetarian meals in the dorm and drinking beer in MM Hall. The students can be seen dancing along with the music in the video. Following the video’s widespread social media distribution, the institution launched an investigation.

The committee opted to propose the rustication of several residents while suspending others on Saturday, a day after only two of the twelve pupils had brought their parents to visit the committee as instructed.

In a statement to the media, Hari Kataria, dean of the science faculty, said, ‘The Committee has advised rustication of students from the dormitory. All students, including those who do not reside in the dorm, ought to be barred from school and from taking exams for a period of six months. The students should be on probation for the following six months. They made an effort to damage the university’s reputation.’

‘We told them to be honest about their part in the tragedy and gave them our word that they would be treated with kindness. But after filming the party in order to disparage the university, they persisted in misleading the committee, according to the statement.’ Students from MA Hall, SP Hall, and KM Munshi Hall can be seen, while it is said that MM Hall students make up the majority of individuals in the film.

According to police representatives from Sayajigunj police station, students in the video were sipping non-alcoholic beverages. The syndicate will now discuss the committee’s suggestions at its upcoming meeting.