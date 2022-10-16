Airline companies’ hikes flight ticket rates on some domestic routes: Details inside

Mumbai: Airline companies have hiked hikes flight ticket rates on some domestic routes. The ticket rates from 21-24 October in the country have increased multi-fold. Earlier in August this year, the Union Civil Aviation ministry had lifted the limits imposed on domestic airfares.

Updated flight ticket fares:

Delhi-Goa air ticket fares: The air ticket fare for non-stop Delhi-Goa flight ranges between Rs 16,000- Rs 17,000. While Air Asia round trip non-stop flight costs as much as Rs 16,304, while IndiGo costs around Rs 16,329.

Mumbai-Goa air ticket fares: The prices of Mumbai-Goa flights ranges between Rs 9,228-16,000 for a round trip.

Mumbai-Kochi air ticket fares: For Mumbai Kochi route, the non stop IndiGo flight costs around Rs 26,310 for a round trip. Ticket fares for IndiGo and Air Asia ranges between Rs 14,000- Rs 20,000.

Delhi-Kochi air ticket fares: On this route for 3 hours 15 minutes journey on an Air Asia non-stop flight costs around Rs 18,092. However, non-stop flight on a Vistara flight costs around Rs 19,950. And Air India flight ticket costs around Rs 20,602 while an IndiGo flight costs around Rs 18,417.

Mumbai-Jaipur air ticket fares: On this route journey on IndiGo flight costs Rs 22,535. Air ticket on Air Asia flight costs Rs 23,561 while Vistara flight costs Rs 26,360.

Delhi-Jaipur air ticket fares: IndiGo non-stop flight for a round trip costs around Rs 9,290. Air Asia ticket price begins at Rs 9,685 while SpiceJet flight costs around Rs 9,290.

Delhi-Patna air ticket fares: For Delhi-Patna route, the ticket price for a non-stop Go First flight costs around Rs 17,984 while that of Vistara costs around Rs 20,110. SpiceJet flight ticket costs around Rs 22,531 while price of IndiGo flight is Rs 23,732.