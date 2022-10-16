Can Tharoor pull a surprise in tomorrow’s presidential election for the Congress?

On Monday, the eagerly anticipated Congress presidential election will take place, and all eyes will be on Shashi Tharoor to see if he can pull off an unexpected victory.

On Sunday night, the election campaigns will come to an end. On Monday, you can cast your vote from 10 am to 4 pm. The results will be announced on Wednesday.

Senior politician Mallikarjun Kharge joined Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra (foot march) on Saturday at Ballari in Karnataka. Kharge is anticipated to breeze home without breaking a sweat. The Kharghe section is adamant that Tharoor’s chances of winning by more than 300 votes are remote.

On Saturday, Tharoor conducted a campaign in Assam and Meghalaya. With the exception of Assam, he wants to outperform Kharge throughout the northeastern states.

Arunachal, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim together have 293 votes. Tharoor will wrap up his campaign in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The state has 1238 voters, which is the maximum number. Late at night, he would take a flight back to Thiruvananthapuram, where he will exercise his franchisee rights at the KPCC corporate office.

In the meantime, Tharoor’s complaints about ‘lapses’ in the voter list were dismissed by Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority, and a new list that had all the issues fixed had been given to the Keralan politician.

Amit Malviya, chairman of the BJP IT Cell, mocked the election process as a ‘stage-managed spectacle,’ accusing the Congress of not even making voter information public. But Tharoor countered that the Congress knows how to settle the disagreements inside the party and that the BJP should first try to hold elections for important positions within that party.