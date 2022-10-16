Emirates Airlines to fly Airbus A380 to this Indian city

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines will deploy its Airbus A380 on the Dubai- Bengaluru route. The service will begin from October 30.

Emirates’ A380 flights between Dubai and Bengaluru will operate as EK568 and EK569. The daily flight will leave Dubai at 9.25pm, arriving in Bengaluru at 2.30am local time the next day. The return flight departs Kempegowda International Airport at 4.30am, arriving in Dubai at 7.10am (local time). Emirates also operates 2 additional daily flights using, the Boeing 777.

Emirates launched its first A380 service in India on the Dubai-Mumbai route in 2014 and Bengaluru will become the second city in India to be served by the iconic aircraft.