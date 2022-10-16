Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and Shah Rukh Khan attend AbRam’s taekwondo match in Mumbai.

In order to attend a competition in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were seen at a Taekwondo training facility with their kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. At contrast to his wife Gauri and their younger children Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh and his son Aryan chose not to smile for the cameras before enrolling in the academy. Shah Rukh enters the academy rapidly in the footage after exiting his automobile while his bodyguard holds an umbrella for him. Aryan, who is shown wearing only black, follows his father. Later, Suhana, AbRam, and Gauri Khan exit the vehicle. She pauses at the entryway and strikes a pose for the photographers positioned there.

Shah Rukh Khan is now hard at work filming his upcoming movie, Jawan. Nayanthara makes her Bollywood debut in this film, which is directed by Atlee. It will debut the following year.

Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will also be released by Shah Rukh Khan in 2019.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing to make her significant Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are among the other actors who appear in the film. Netflix will start streaming the movie early next year.