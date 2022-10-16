Russia-Ukraine war mines pose a ‘significant future threat’!

While clearing mines close to the Ukrainian settlement of Hrakove, a territorial defence deminer from Ukraine takes some Russian ammo that was left behind. In a deserted Russian camp next to the Ukrainian hamlet of Hrakove, newspapers, ammo, and a mask are found.

Near the Ukrainian town of Hrakove, deminers working for territorial defence look for mines. While clearing mines close to the Ukrainian settlement of Hrakove, a territorial defence deminer from Ukraine takes some Russian ammo that was left behind. Russian firearms and ammo are placed in a hole for destruction by Ukrainian territorial defence deminers as they clean mines close to the Ukrainian hamlet of Hrakove.

In the vicinity of the Ukrainian hamlet of Hrakove, a deminer for territorial defence looks for mines. In the Ukrainian settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, which has been retaken, a gate is inscribed with the words ‘Time’ above the letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the conflict, and ‘Mined’ on the right side.

Deminers from the Ukrainian territorial defence pass a body of a local guy who died when a Russian mine exploded close to the Ukrainian town of Hrakove. Near the Ukrainian town of Hrakove, the body of a local guy who died as a result of the explosion of a Russian mine is on the ground. When clearing mines close to the Ukrainian settlement of Hrakove, territorial defence deminers from Ukraine destroy any Russian munitions left behind with a controlled explosion.