Boa snake, silver owl, and star tortoise trafficking is common for witchcraft hoaxes. Such frauds have international connections. The deception of selling these wild creatures is growing, despite the fact that many persons have been caught in cases of fraudulent claims that these animals have exceptional abilities.

The connections of a huge gang that imports creatures for witchcraft, such as Boa snake, have already been discovered, especially in Kochi. The animals are bestowed upon the scammers in the name of magic. These gangs are part of larger wildlife trafficking groups.

According to the information acquired by the authorities, this group’s transactions are still continuing. Exorbitant prices are paid for boa-snake and star tortoises. Transactions involving rice pullers also exist. Star tortoises are being trafficked into Kerala, despite the Wildlife Protection Act being used as legal defence. In recent years, there has been a rise in the purchasing of these animals for magical purposes.

The majority of them come from Tamil Nadu. False sorcerers disseminate the myth that doing magic spells with silver owls will draw Satan and bring in money. Smuggled star tortoises are also being transported to Malaysia and Thailand. The cost is expressed in lakhs.

If the silver owls are killed and the blood is spread around the home after the spells, it is said that Satan will become the owner’s slave. There are brokers all across Kochi and Malappuram who handle the transport of boa snakes and star tortoises. In the aftermath of the murder in Ilantur, both the police and the forest department are searching for similar fraud groups.