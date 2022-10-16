‘Terrorist’ attack on Russian military site near Ukraine border kills 11; Defence ministry

According to the Russian defence ministry, which was cited by Russian news organisations, at least 11 people were killed and 15 injured in a ‘terrorist’ attack on a Russian military training facility in Russia. Belgorod, a Russian city close to the Ukrainian border, was the scene of the attack. The attack was carried out by two people, according to the Russian defence ministry, from a former Soviet state.

According to the defence ministry, ‘On October 15, two residents of a CIS nation perpetrated an act of terror in the training area of the Western Military District in the Belgorod region’. The former Soviet Union states came together to establish the Commonwealth of Independent States, or CIS. Ukraine was once a part of the Soviet Union.

The incident happened, according to the Russian government, during a training session for volunteers entering the Russian military. ‘As a result, 11 individuals suffered fatal injuries. 15 other persons were sent to hospitals with injuries of varied seriousness’, news sources said.

Days before to this incident, a truck bomb damaged the Kerch Bridge, a vital crossing that connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula that Russia has occupied. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, has held Ukraine accountable even if it did not publicly acknowledge liability. Traffic had come to a complete standstill because of the bridge explosion.