This is what makes Tortilla different from Roti

Every cuisine has its own distinct flatbread, made with regional seasonings, flour, and occasionally some fat. But have you ever wondered how two nations on opposite sides of the world can produce comparable flatbreads?

Tortilla and Roti are the two flatbreads we’re discussing, so it makes sense that there are some noticeable parallels between them, as well as some distinctions. Let’s investigate and find out.

Tortilla

The Mesoamerican people created this flatbread initially. But this flatbread has undergone a number of changes over time.

In reality, tortillas are a common flatbread in both Mexico and Spain, but each cuisine has a special way of enjoying them.

Roti

Traditional Indian flatbread, sometimes referred to as chapati or roti, is made with whole wheat flour, salt, ghee/oil, and water. This flatbread, which resembles it in both shape and texture, is a common dish in various Asian nations, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal.

How is Tortilla and Roti eaten

These flatbreads can be consumed in a variety of ways depending on the culture.

Tortillas are consumed as burritos, quesadillas, and tacos, but this thin flatbread is primarily stuffed with a stuffing and then eaten with dips.

Roti, on the other hand, is eaten alongside vegetables, curries, and fried treats. There is no stuffing on this flatbread, which is a little thick.

What makes the two different?

There are many similarities between tortilla and roti, but the usage of flour, which gives the flatbread a distinct flavour and texture, is the main difference between the two.

Second, although Roti is a complete meal when served with vegetable sabzi, curry, curd, or pickle, tortillas are typically used as a wrap for a variety of cuisines including burritos, tacos, or wraps.

Last but not least, the flour used for cooking and the manner of cooking are also different. Tortillas are created with cornflour, baking powder, and some water, whereas roti is frequently mixed with salt, ghee/oil, and water.