Employees at WeWork can take a 10-day holiday break to ‘relax and re-energize.’

WeWork, a global supplier of coworking spaces, has given all of its employees in India an extra 10-day holiday for Diwali.

The corporation emphasised that the prolonged holiday would allow workers to take a break from their jobs and enjoy this Diwali with their families.

WeWork India’s chief people and culture officer, Priti Shetty, told Business Today that the initiative aims to allow workers time to unwind and re-energize.

The 10-day break, according to her, is a ‘gesture of gratitude for the entrepreneurial spirit of every WeWork employee,’ since the company has reached internal targets. They have decided to make the trip a ‘annual rite,’ she continued.

The office space provider with its New York headquarters also took a 10-day holiday vacation in 2017. The purpose of the break, according to the announcement, was to give the personnel some downtime so they could celebrate Diwali with their families.

An 11-day ‘Reset and Recharge break’ for the entire crew was announced by the e-commerce platform Meesho last month in a move that emphasised the value of mental wellness.