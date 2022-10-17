Flavored e-cigarettes are banned in China, but exports will continue!

In a dramatic crackdown, China on Monday outlawed the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes nationwide. The prohibition is an effort by the Chinese government to stop the steady increase in underage vaping. The tobacco-flavored vaping products will still be manufactured, thus the restriction is only said to apply to those. But according to a poll, the share of tobacco e-cigarette sales is quite small. In other words, the action may put a stop to China’s vaping culture forever.

No e-cigarette sales will be permitted online platforms under the comprehensive prohibition that went into force on October 1. A warning label stating that the products are dangerous and should not be ingested, especially by schoolchildren, will also need to be included by the manufacturers. Relx, a business that controlled 70% of the Chinese e-cigarette industry, had a 95% decline in stock value as a result of the proposal being under consideration by the government. For organisations like Relx, the prohibition basically sounds the death knell.

Even though China has banned the domestic sale of these gadgets, it will still export them to other nations. In 2021, China’s total exports were $19 billion, a staggering 180% rise from the previous year. A Reuters study claims that flavor-infused disposable vaping devices now make up one-third of all US e-cigarette sales, up from less than 2% three years ago. China exports the majority of these gadgets. Despite being first hailed as a ‘useful assistance to quit tobacco,’ vaping devices’ obvious negative health impacts have compelled governments all over the world to impose regulations and sales limitations.

According to WION, the European Union proposes to outlaw the use of flavoured heated tobacco products in June. According to a statement by EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, ‘We aim to make smoking as undesirable as possible to safeguard the health of our citizens and save lives. Nine out of 10 lung cancers are caused by tobacco’. The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also outlawed all flavours in Juul and other cartridge-based e-cigarettes in January 2020, with the exception of smoke and menthol.