Guv Khan receives criticism for his threats to oust Kerala ministers.

PDT Achari, a former secretary general of the Lok Sabha, reminded the governor of Kerala on Monday that the constitution does not provide the governor the authority to appoint and dismiss ministers as he sees fit.

Achari stated that the Chief Minister was the only one with that authority. ‘A minister may only be appointed by the Chief Minister. Similarly, a minister may only be fired by a CM’ Achari said.

‘The Governor is not involved in this at all. His responsibility is to follow the council of ministers’ instructions,’ Achari threw in.

The change follows Khan’s harsh warning that any Left-leaning minister will face consequences, including ‘removal of pleasure,’ for any remarks that ‘lower the dignity of his job.’

Khan stated in a tweet posted on Monday from the Kerala Governor’s official Twitter account: ‘The CM and council of ministers have full right to advise Governor. However, statements made by certain ministers that diminish the stature of the Governor’s office may result in repercussions, including loss of pleasure.’ The Raj Bhavan PRO sent out the tweet.

According to reports, Khan was incensed by a remark made by Kerala University’s 15 senate members after education minister R Bindu dismissed them for failing to do their duties.