Kerala High Court requests a report on the damages brought on by the PFI strike from the government.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a strike on September 23, and the Kerala High Court ordered the State administration to report on the entire loss resulting from that call.

The court also requested information regarding the police’s arrests and any outstanding bail cases.

Hearing the suo motu contempt case against PFI that it brought last month.

When giving the State its directive, the Division Bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias CP postponed the case to November 7.

The court has also ruled that specifics on the recovery made against the respondents’ properties must be stated in the affidavit.

Following the NIA’s arrest of its leaders last month, the PFI called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the State.

With UAPA charges, the Ministry of Home Affairs has outlawed the organisation.

On September 23, 2022, the Court stated that severe punishment should be meted out to those who disobeyed its order dated January 7, 2019, which set forth specific guidelines for ensuring that a call for a hartal or general strike does not have the effect of impairing the fundamental rights of those who do not support the cause of those calling for the hartal and required a seven-day advance notice before a hartal could be declared.