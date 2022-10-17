Lakhimpur Kheri: The SC permits UP two weeks to respond to Ashish Mishra’s petition.

The son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, petitioned for bail in a case involving the Lakhimpur Kheri riots, and the Supreme Court gave the Uttar Pradesh government two weeks to respond.

On July 26, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow division denied Mishra’s request for bail.

On November 7, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna will hear the case.

When speaking on behalf of Ashish Mishra, senior attorney Mukul Rohatgi informed the court that notice had already been given.

Eight persons were killed on October 3 of last year in Lakhimpur Kheri after unrest that broke out when farmers demonstrated against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, Ashish Mishra was driving an SUV that mowed down four farmers.

After the incident, the driver and two BJP employees are said to have been lynched by enraged farmers.

The violence that outraged opposition parties and farmer groups protesting the Centre’s now-repealed agricultural reform policies also resulted in the death of a journalist.

As a result of the ‘victims’ not receiving ‘a fair and effective hearing’ before the Allahabad High Court, which took a ‘myopic view of the facts,’ the top court on April 18 of this year revoked the bail that had been granted to Mishra in the case and ordered him to appear in court within a week.

After considering pertinent factors and the fact that the victims were not given a full opportunity to be heard, it had remanded the bail application for a new adjudication ‘in a fair, unbiased and dispassionate way, and keeping in view the stipulated parameters’ within three months.