Mani Ratnam’s film continues its dream run: Ponniyin Selvan box office collection Day 17

The third week of Ponniyin Selvan’s theatrical run is now being enjoyed. The movie is currently closing in on the Rs 500 billion threshold worldwide. The movie’s weekend box office receipts increased.

Before the Diwali releases take over, Ponniyin Selvan will continue to play in theatres in Tamil Nadu for another five days. The majority of theatres in the state are currently showing Ponniyin Selvan, which is in its third week. The movie is also doing well in foreign markets.

On September 30, five languages of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 were released in theatres. Although the Tamil version of the movie is getting good reviews, other languages haven’t given it particularly positive ratings.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is reportedly getting closer to earning Rs 500 crore at the global box office, according to trade reports. The movie is still playing on most of the screens in Tamil Nadu and is drawing large crowds. The December 21 premiere of Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince and Karthi’s Sardar will fill Tamil Nadu’s theatres.

Furthermore, Ponniyin Selvan is also doing remarkably well in the global market.

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, is based on the popular Tamil literary novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in lead roles. The film also has Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarathkumar and Parthiban in pivotal roles. Composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad are part of the technical crew.